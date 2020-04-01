Centre gives transport vehicles relief from harassment of traffic cops

Hyderabad: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an advisory to the State governments to use the 'non-use clause facility' clause for transport vehicles like taxi, bus etc for suspension of tax liability in wake of the lockdown situation in the country.

The ministry has asked the Transport Commissioners of all States to implement the advisory in letter and spirit so that the people, transporters and various other organisations, which are rendering essential services at this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties amidst nationwide lockdown.

The advisory further states that the government had provided for the availability of essential goods and production therefore has allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo.

It has come to the notice of the government that citizens were facing difficulties in renewal of validity of various documents related to Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 due to complete lock down in the country, the order states.

The ministry has asked the Transport Commissioners to extend the validity of the fitness, permit, driving license, registration or any other concerned documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely to be processed due to lockdown and which have expired since February 1, 2020 or would be expiring by June 30, 2020.

The enforcement authorities are asked to treat such documents to be valid till June 30.