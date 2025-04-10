Live
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extends greetings on Mahavir Jayanti
On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people.
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the people. He paid tribute to Lord Vardhamana Mahavira, the spiritual guru who championed the paths of truth, knowledge, and non-violence for the betterment of humanity.
The Chief Minister highlighted Mahavira’s lifelong stand against caste and gender discrimination, and praised his ideals of equality and unity in society. He described Mahavira’s life as a beacon of inspiration for all, encouraging people to follow his teachings to build a harmonious and just world.
