Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Launches 'Moosi Revitalization Sankalp Yatra'

Sangem: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today launched the highly anticipated ‘Moosi Revitalization Sankalp Yatra’ (Moosi River Revival Resolve March) from the village of Sangem. The initiative, aimed at rejuvenating the Moosi River and promoting environmental conservation, marks a significant step in the state government’s efforts to preserve natural resources.

The yatra, which will cover several key locations along the Moosi River, will proceed through the villages of Sangem, Bhimalingam, and Dharmareddipalli Canal, before reaching Nagireddipalli. Along the way, the Chief Minister and his team are expected to interact with local communities and raise awareness about the importance of river conservation and sustainable water management.

Later in the evening, Revanth Reddy is scheduled to address a public gathering in Nagireddipalli, where he will outline the government’s commitment to revitalizing the Moosi River, a vital water source for the region.

The Moosi Revitalization Sankalp Yatra aims to mobilize public support for environmental protection, with an emphasis on improving the river’s health, cleaning the water, and ensuring long-term sustainability. The initiative also seeks to highlight the government’s dedication to rural development and better water management practices.

The Chief Minister’s campaign is expected to gain traction as it touches upon issues of environmental degradation, water scarcity, and the need for community-driven solutions.