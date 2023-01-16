Chief Secretary and DGP held a Video Conference with Collectors, SPs on Kanti Velugu Program arrangements

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari along with DGP Anjani Kumar today held a video conference with District Collectors, CPs/SPs , medical and other department officials and took stock of the arrangements made for the Kanti Velugu programme which is to be launched on the 18th of this month at Khammam.

Chief Secretary informed that while the programme will be inaugurated by the honourable Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao on 18th at Khammam, the programme will be launched across all the centres of the state from the 19th of this month wherein all the public representatives will participate. Around 15000 staff are involved in this eye screening tests. Machines and spectacles are already kept ready. She stated that as the government is giving utmost priority to this programme, collectors have to ensure that all arrangements are put in place for the smooth conduct of the programme. Steps should be taken to see that quality service is provided to the patient in a record time and minimise the waiting time for the patient .

CS noted that the state achieved an outstanding track record during the first phase of Kanti Velugu programme in the year 2018 and therefore efforts should be made to exceed the previous record during the second phase this year. She directed the collectors to continuously monitor the programme and ensure that the programme is conducted successfully.

Addressing the officials from Khammam, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Sri T Harish Rao instructed that mobilisation of patients should be segregated so that eye screening tests are conducted in a seamless manner. Collectors have also been directed to ensure that all the medical teams reach the centre at least 15 minutes before time so that the eye camp can be commenced on time.

DGP Anjani Kumar felt that effective coordination between health and police department is needed to ensure that camps are not crowded and the screening tests are conducted in a smooth and hassle free manner. Commissioner Health gave a overview of the Kanti Velugu programme and briefed about the camp arrangements, logistics, mobilization etc. Secretary Health and family welfare Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Rachakonda Commissioner D S Chouhan and other officials attended the video conference.