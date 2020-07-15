Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issues appointment orders of Additional Collectors 

Hyderabad: As directed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana Government has initiated steps to appoint Additional Collectors to exclusively oversee the functioning of rural local bodies and urban local bodies in the districts.

The government has recently introduced new administrative system in all districts for the strict implementation of Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes launched in the villages and urban bodies respectively. A policy decision of the appointment of Additional Collectors has also been taken to monitor the scheme implementation in every Gram Panchayat and Municipality.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday issued the orders for appointing junior IAS officers as Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) for the districts including Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Rajanna -Sircilla, Mulugu and Nirmal. The Additional Collectors in non-cadre rank were also appointed for ten other districts which include Jagtial, Suryapet, etc.