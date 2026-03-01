Child’s death not linked to Jatara clash, says MP Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Saturday clarified that the recent death of a child in the constituency was not related to a clash that occurred during the Kommera Mallanna Jatara.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the MP acknowledged that a scuffle did take place between two groups on February 18 during the jatara. However, he said the child passed away on February 21 and maintained that the two incidents were unrelated. “The death of the child is extremely tragic, but it was not caused by the clash,” he asserted.

According to Ravi, the altercation broke out over coconuts being sold at high prices. A dispute reportedly arose when a man named Ganesh objected to purchasing coconuts at the inflated rate, leading to a fight between Ganesh and Srinivas Reddy. Complaints were subsequently lodged by both groups with the police.

The MP stated that Ganesh’s daughter was born prematurely and had been suffering from lung-related health complications. He said the child succumbed to these medical issues and was not present at the scene of the clash. Ravi alleged that three days after the incident, a complaint was filed linking the child’s death to the altercation, which he described as baseless. He urged the public and media not to politicize the unfortunate incident and accused Opposition leaders of spreading misinformation.

Reiterating that the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to justice and welfare, Ravi said no one responsible for wrongdoing would be spared. He added that a village meeting would be convened to place all facts before the public.