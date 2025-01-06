Live
Just In
CITU Calls for Statewide Chalo Collectorate to Address Hamali Workers' Issues
Gadwal: CITU District Vice President Uppair Narasimha has called for the success of the Chalo Collectorate program, scheduled to be held tomorrow across the state, to demand the resolution of civil supply hamali workers' issues and the immediate issuance of a GO related to new wage rates.
On Sunday, Narasimha visited the strike camp of civil supply hamali workers at the district headquarters stock point. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed disappointment over the government’s lack of response, even after the indefinite strike entered its fifth day. He criticized the government and administrative machinery for their apathetic attitude towards the workers’ plight.
Highlighting the struggles of hamali workers, Narasimha said their families are facing severe hardships due to the lack of work. He urged the government to abandon its indifferent stance and initiate discussions with labor unions to resolve their issues. The delay in addressing the workers’ demands and issuing the GO for revised rates has caused unnecessary suffering, he added.
CITU’s state committee has called for a statewide Chalo Collectorate program tomorrow to press for their demands. As part of this initiative, civil supply hamali workers from all stock points in Jogulamba Gadwal district are requested to participate in large numbers and ensure the program’s success.
The event was attended by Civil Supply Hamali Union District Assistant Secretary Shivakrishna, along with Naresh, Chinna Nandakishore, T. Govindu, Anjaneyulu, Saiyamma, and others.