City Officials Collaborate to Tackle Traffic and Flooding Issues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : A crucial joint review focused on addressing the city's traffic and flooding challenges was conducted on Thursday, led by Mr. P. Vishwaprasad, Additional Commissioner of City Traffic, alongside Mr. A.V. Ranganath, Commissioner of Hydra. The meeting took place at the office of the Additional Commissioner of City Traffic and included key officials from both departments, including Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and traffic department inspectors.

During the review, officials emphasized the need for a collaborative approach between the Hydra team and the traffic department to effectively tackle the city's pressing issues. A significant decision was made to train Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams from Hydra in traffic control procedures. This initiative aims to enhance their capability to manage traffic during heavy rains and natural disasters.

Furthermore, it was agreed that Hydra's DRF personnel would be deployed during critical periods to facilitate traffic flow and assist in the clearance of roadways affected by flooding. The traffic police will also work in tandem with the DRF teams to address water logging in areas prone to flooding, taking swift action to remove accumulated water.

The review identified 144 water logging points across the city, with 65 located within Hyderabad. Solutions will be prioritized to address these issues, including the use of high-powered motors for prompt water removal and strategies for effective drainage management. The officials discussed the need for sustainable programs that focus on clearing waste from drains and pipes, as well as constructing new drainage lines to provide long-term solutions to flooding.

In another significant effort, plans were devised to clear footpaths of permanent shops illegally occupying public spaces along main roads and in residential colonies. A special drive will be initiated to inform traders of the need to vacate these areas and ensure the establishment of proper walking paths for citizens.



Collaborative efforts between Hydra, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the traffic department are expected to result in the creation of cleaner and more accessible footpaths, further enhancing the quality of life for Hyderabad residents. The meeting also emphasized the need to remove obstacles such as transformers, telephone ducts, and garbage bins from footpaths.



Additionally, officials stressed the importance of identifying and removing trees and branches that pose a risk of falling during storms. Public awareness initiatives are to be implemented to ensure citizens can easily access information about response teams in their areas during traffic disruptions and flooding.



The overarching goal remains clear: to foster a traffic-free city through active citizen participation. The Traffic and Hydra departments have committed to meeting once a month to review ongoing programs and strategize future initiatives aimed at enhancing urban mobility and infrastructure resilience.



























