City’s start-up scripts success with AI-based notebook

Hyderabad: Quadric IT, a leader in AI-powered and sustainable technology solutions, is making headlines at BioAsia 2025 with its groundbreaking innovations. Among the most notable is the Reusable Smart AI-Based Notebook, an eco-friendly innovation co-invented by Suman Balabommu, Kesari Sabniveesu, and Raghu Ram Thatavarthy, which aims to redefine traditional note-taking while promoting sustainability.

The AI-powered notebook functions like a conventional one but allows each page to be reused up to 100 times. Users can convert handwritten notes into digital format via the RenoteAI app, which also offers cloud storage and AI-generated prompts for quick information retrieval. The pages can be wiped clean with a wet cloth or tissue, significantly reducing paper waste.

“The goal is to merge sustainability with AI-powered efficiency, ensuring that businesses and individuals alike can reduce waste while enhancing productivity,” said Kesari Sabniveesu, Co-Founder of Quadric IT.

Quadric IT is also showcasing a suite of AI and data-driven solutions for the Bio and Pharma industries, designed to enhance operational efficiency and decision-making while fostering environmental responsibility. The company’s innovations have drawn significant attention at BioAsia, with TSRTC MD Sajjanar and Telangana Tourism MD Prakash Reddy expressing interest in their potential implementation. Union Minister Kishan Reddy has shown enthusiasm for adopting these technologies in his ministry.

The reusable pen and AI notebook were officially launched by Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu at HICC, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions. Quadric IT continues to lead in AI, ERP, and data tools, driving technological advancements for a greener future.