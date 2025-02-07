Live
- TGTDC launches Srisailam tour package
- Nurturing public-speaking skills among govt school-children
- Protesters demand action against Congress MLC
- HMRL bags eight Gold Garden Awards
- Punjab National Bank Home Loan Expo from Feb 7
- CM begins department-wise pre-budget meetings
- 1,494 awareness sessions held in National Road Safety month
- Anakapalli: Teacher’s misbehaviour with student draws wrath
- 3 reservoirs inaugurated in Rajendra Nagar
- CPI state secretary pitches for house sites for beneficiaries
Just In
Civil Supplies DM suspended
Highlights
Civil Supply Managing Director DS Chauhan has issued orders suspending Sheikh Irfan, the Wanaparthy District Manager of Civil Supply Corporation.
Wanaparthy: Civil Supply Managing Director DS Chauhan has issued orders suspending Sheikh Irfan, the Wanaparthy District Manager of Civil Supply Corporation. During Irfan’s tenure in Wanaparthy, multiple corruption allegations were raised against him. Following a complaint from the BC Political JAC, he was transferred from Wanaparthy to Mahbubnagar district, where he was currently serving. After an investigation into the corruption allegations and illegal activities during his tenure in Wanaparthy, officials decided to sus-pend him. Reports suggest that another employee from the same department may also face suspension soon.
Next Story