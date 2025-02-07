Civil Supplies DM suspended

Wanaparthy: Civil Supply Managing Director DS Chauhan has issued orders suspending Sheikh Irfan, the Wanaparthy District Manager of Civil Supply Corporation. During Irfan’s tenure in Wanaparthy, multiple corruption allegations were raised against him. Following a complaint from the BC Political JAC, he was transferred from Wanaparthy to Mahbubnagar district, where he was currently serving. After an investigation into the corruption allegations and illegal activities during his tenure in Wanaparthy, officials decided to sus-pend him. Reports suggest that another employee from the same department may also face suspension soon.