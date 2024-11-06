Live
- Budding scientists showcase research talent and innovation with cutting-edge projects
- Young woman dies after eating food at restaurant
- Your love for sarees may raise risk of skin cancer, warns study
- BRS leaders support auto drivers’ protest
- Ensure smooth grain procurement for farmers: Special Officer
- iOS 18.2 May Soon Estimate Your iPhone's Charging Time
- CM assurance: Will appoint commissioners to municipalities
- CM Revanth Reddy to Review ROR Act at 4 PM Today
- Karnataka farmers flock to procurement centres
- Millers’ cooperation urged in paddy procurement
Just In
CM assurance: Will appoint commissioners to municipalities
Highlights
In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar highlighted the need for developmental efforts in Vaddepally and Aiza municipalities.
Gadwal: In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar highlighted the need for developmental efforts in Vaddepally and Aiza municipalities. Dr Kumar raised the issue of the absence of municipal commissioners in these areas, which has led to delays in certain essential development activities.
Responding to these concerns, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that commissioners would soon be appointed to the municipalities to expedite the work. Additionally, he promised to allocate necessary funds to support the municipalities’ growth and infrastructureimprovement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS