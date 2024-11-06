CM assurance: Will appoint commissioners to municipalities

Gadwal: In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr SA Sampath Kumar highlighted the need for developmental efforts in Vaddepally and Aiza municipalities. Dr Kumar raised the issue of the absence of municipal commissioners in these areas, which has led to delays in certain essential development activities.

Responding to these concerns, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that commissioners would soon be appointed to the municipalities to expedite the work. Additionally, he promised to allocate necessary funds to support the municipalities’ growth and infrastructureimprovement.