Live
- Can’t expect HCs to handle all matters with half strength: SC
- All meat shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri
- Huge Discounts on 55-Inch TVs at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Save Up to 65% on LG, Samsung, Sony, and More
- SC to pass order over Raj river contamination issue on Oct 9
- Google Introduces AI Gaming Coach ‘Play Games Sidekick’ for Android Gamers
- India Slams Pakistan At UN, Accuses It Of ‘Bombing Own People’ In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Delhi ‘Godman’ Accused Of Molestation, Students Testify Against Him
- HC stays govt order capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200
- Bengaluru Airport City, GAIL Gas Ltd ink deal to expand gas distribution
- NIMHANS launches month-long initiative to create awareness about mental health
CM, Dy CM & PCC chief to attend CWC meeting in Patna today
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CWC member and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and PCC...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CWC member and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be attending CWC meeting in Patna.
They left on Tuesday evening from Shamshabad airport.
AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting. “On 24th September, the Extended Congress Working Committee will meet in Patna under the esteemed leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge. As we gear up for the historic occasion, Bihar and its rich history and legacy will be at the centre stage tomorrow. From the time of the freedom struggle, when Bapu launched the Champaran Satyagraha, to the emergence of stalwarts like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Babu Jagjivan Ram, Bihar has been deeply pivotal in the Congress’ legacy.
Today, as Bihar again faces a crossroads between the politics of hope, social justice and development on one side, and hatred, violence, and histrionic unemployment and destruction of the Constitution on the other – our CWC meeting is being held here to send a message to the people of Bihar about our commitment to Bihar’s welfare…,” posted K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary on X.