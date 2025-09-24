CM, Dy CM & PCC chief to attend CWC meeting in Patna today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CWC member and Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will be attending CWC meeting in Patna.

They left on Tuesday evening from Shamshabad airport.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting. “On 24th September, the Extended Congress Working Committee will meet in Patna under the esteemed leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge. As we gear up for the historic occasion, Bihar and its rich history and legacy will be at the centre stage tomorrow. From the time of the freedom struggle, when Bapu launched the Champaran Satyagraha, to the emergence of stalwarts like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Babu Jagjivan Ram, Bihar has been deeply pivotal in the Congress’ legacy.

Today, as Bihar again faces a crossroads between the politics of hope, social justice and development on one side, and hatred, violence, and histrionic unemployment and destruction of the Constitution on the other – our CWC meeting is being held here to send a message to the people of Bihar about our commitment to Bihar’s welfare…,” posted K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary on X.