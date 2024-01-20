CM holds discussions in London on Musi revival

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a three-hour-long discussion with officials and experts of the principal water body governing body of river Thames, the Port of London Authority. He requested the Authority to help with the ambitious plan for River Musi rejuvenation.

During his London tour, Reddy spoke of his vision for rejuvenating Musi and of the principal reason for the visit--of learning about the management of Thames, understanding and gathering insights from its management and collating best practices. “Most cities on earth have developed historically besides rivers, lakes or the ocean. Water bodies are life-sustaining forces powering and enabling urban human habitats. Hyderabad developed along river Musi, but is unique in being centered around Hussainsagar, and is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osmansagar. Once we reinvigorate and bring back Musi to its fullest force, Hyderabad will be powered by both a river and lakes,” explained the CM.

Sian Foster, director (corporate affairs) and Raj Kehal-Livi, head, Stakeholder Engagement, PLA, presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along the Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management and best practices evolved over decades.

The apex body authorities assured all support to Hyderabad in all its efforts to rejuvenate Musi. A more detailed outline of various potential partnership points was discussed. Both sides agreed to have more discussions and engagements in future and to collaborate on a posse of specific projects.

Principal Secretary to CM V Sheshadri, principal secretary MA&UD Dana Kishore, CM’s special secretary B. Ajit Reddy, HMDA joint commissioner & MD MRDCL Amrapali, special secretary (investments & promotions) E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, SE MRDCL Venkatramana accompanied the CM.