CM KCR to stir up storm during Monsoon Session today

Hyderabad: In a strategic move, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to utilise the brief three-day Monsoon Session of the State Assembly spread over a week beginning on Tuesday to make a detailed speech on the situation in Telangana during the Nizam period, the armed struggle, the atrocities by Razakars and how the Nizam rule had ended among other topics.

Since the Centre announced to celebrate September 17 as Liberation Day, in a counter move the state government announced to celebrate it as Integration Day. KCR does not want the BJP to gain any kind of advantage over the issue, according to party sources. Apart from explaining what the government proposes to do during the year-long Vajrotsavalu, he may also announce some schemes for the family members of the freedom fighters who lost lives fighting Razakars.

The Chief Minister will dwell at length on the good works done by Nizam which would include irrigation projects, drinking water and drainage system, rail service and road transport facilities and setting up the first power generation plant. He would then refer to the Razakars and armed struggle. It may be mentioned here that the Union Government had started gathering information of the family members of the freedom fighters so that they can be felicitated at Parade Grounds by Union Minister Amit Shah on September 17.

The government is also proposing to adopt resolutions against the BJP-led government on various issues mainly depriving states from availing borrowings, FRBM Act and the Centre's anti-farmer policies during the three-day assembly session.