CM prods babus to bring 80 TMC of water from Tummidihatti to Sundilla

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed top Irrigation officials to prepare plans to bring 80 TMC of water from Tummidihatti to Sundilla and alsofinalise estimations for the repairs of the damaged Sundilla barrage. The barrage is being repaired to bring water to the SripadaYellampalli project.

At a high-level review of the irrigation projects, the Chief Minister enquired with officials about the status of the damage to the Sundilla barrage. The top authorities were also ordered to prepare plans to supply irrigation and drinking water to the erstwhile Adilabad district. The CM stressed that the estimations for repairs should be prepared by taking into consideration the old works.

Reviewing the contents in the letter sent by Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil to the state government recently, CM Revanth Reddy made several suggestions, including the preparation of project-wise analysis reports detailing the status of each scheme.

During the review of the condition of the Medigadda, Sundilla, and Annaram barrages, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to come out with constructive plans for the repairs of the barrages and ensure that the contract agencies are held responsible for that.

The CM said that he will hold another review meeting in the second week of November on the next steps being taken, based on the complete project-wise reports.