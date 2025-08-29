CM prods Sports Hub Board to roll out 3-year action plan

Hyderabad: In a pioneering effort to promote sports, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the Sport Hub Board to formulate an action plan on the goals to be achieved in the next 3 years in the sports sector.

The Telangana Sports Hub has adopted a resolution to promote Telangana State as a hub of national and international sports events – mainly Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Khelo India. To ensure that Telangana hosts big sports events, the Board decided to constitute Sub-Committees for the management of stadiums, improvement of facilities, training of the coaches and trainers, planning and implementation of various aspects of sports policy.

At the first meeting of the Telangana Sports Hub Board of Governors in Hyderabad on Thursday, Revanth Reddy said his goal is that the city of Hyderabad should be a destination for national and international sport events and the new Sports policy should be a role model for the country.

Taking into consideration the suggestions made by the Board members, the CM said that the government will bring reforms in the present sports competitions and organize Village, Mandal and Assembly constituency level competitions. The State level teams will be selected in the state level competition after organizing Parliamentary constituency level competition among the winning teams of the assembly constituency level teams. The CM assured that the government will bring to the notice of the central government the tax burden on sports equipment and request to reduce. The State government will also provide incentives at its level.

The CM announced that Physiotherapy and other sports-related courses will be introduced at the Young India Sports University. The Chief Minister emphasized that the existing coaches need to be trained at international standards. He said lack of required coaches needs to be addressed.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the results in the sports sector were not at the expected level despite the availability of the state of the art stadiums with modern equipment in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. The Chief Minister instructed the Board to formulate an action plan for optimum utilization of the stadiums and make Telangana a leader in the sports in the country. The government constituted the Board involving prominent sportspersons, Corporates and sports administrators since it required huge funds, expertise and management for the development of the sports sector. Former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev noted that we can achieve desirable results only when the students at the school level are encouraged to pursue one sport seriously and asserted that it is required to develop the culture of sports in every school. The former Cricketer reminded that every sport, including wrestling, is being promoted in every village in Haryana.

Famous shooter and Olympic Medal winner Abhinav Bindra stressed that every school should be equipped with a gym facility, a gym teacher and a gym director.