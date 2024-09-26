CM promises 35,000 jobs in 60 days, warns erring engg colleges

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the government will issue notifications for 35,000 jobs within two to three months. He warned that the permissions for engineering colleges would be canceled if the institutions failed to maintain minimum educational standards.

Launching the BFSI skill development training program in 38 colleges on Wednesday, the CM emphasized that the People’s Government recognizes the seriousness of the unemployment problem. Recruitment letters were issued to 30,000 selected candidates within three months of coming to power in the state. The official process to fill another 35,000 vacancies, including DSC, Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, and other jobs, is currently in progress. The government is taking all necessary measures to fill these additional positions in the next two to three months.

The Chief Minister expressed serious concern over youth addiction to ganja and drugs, noting that engineering students have been caught as drug peddlers. He appealed to students and their parents to support the government in eradicating drugs and ganja. To combat the drug menace, the government has launched skill development training programs.

Revanth Reddy criticized some engineering colleges for failing to maintain minimum standards in providing job skills, stating that some institutions operate without teachers or basic facilities. He warned that the government will cancel the permissions of colleges that do not uphold educational standards.

Explaining the government’s initiatives for skill development, the CM highlighted that unemployment has increased and jobless youth have not received employment opportunities in the state over the last ten years. Approximately 30 lakh job aspirants are registered on the TSPSC website alone, with about 50 lakh unemployed individuals struggling for jobs in the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government is focused on creating employment opportunities for youth. Efforts are being made to provide job security through skill development training and to meet industry requirements.

As part of this initiative, the government held discussions with BFSI representatives and launched a program designed to train 10,000 students by the time they graduate. The trained students will be eligible for jobs in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors.