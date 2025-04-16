CM Revanth begins 7-day tour of Land of the Rising Sun

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy embarked on a Japan tour late on Tuesday evening. The CM-led official delegation will visit Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Osaka and Hiroshima during the seven-day visit from April 16 to 22.

As part of the visit, the CM will inaugurate the ‘Telangana Pavilion’ at the Osaka World Expo 2025. Aiming to attract huge investments, the delegation will meet with leading companies’ managements, industrialists, and several representatives from Japan.

In scheduled meetings with the prospective investors, the official team led by the Chief Minister will explain the investment prospects in Telangana and also industrial and technical cooperation offered by Telangana State to Japan’s companies to set up their manufacturing units in the state.

Officials said that the CM’s delegation will attend a meeting organised by the Indian Ambassador on the first day of his visit. One the second day on April 17, the Chief Minister will meet with Sony Group, Japan International Cooperation Agency, JETRO, Japan Bio Industry Association and various organisations. He will also visit Toshiba factory in the evening on the same day.

Revanth Reddy will pay floral tributes to Gandhi statue and attend a meeting with the Governor of Tokyo, industry representatives organised by the Indian Embassy and also attend separate meetings with CEOs of Toyota, Toshiba, Aisin, NTT and other companies. Meeting with representatives of Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development is also part of the schedule on the third day visit.

On April 19, the delegation will visit Mount Fuji and Arakurayama Park. During the last three days, the Chief Minister and his official delegation will visit Kitakyushu city in Osaka and attend a meeting with the Mayor of Kitakyushu, visit the Eco Town Project, Murasaki River Museum, Environment Museum & Eco Town Centre, inaugurate the World Expo - Telangana Pavilion in Yumeshima, business roundtable meeting, visit the Osaka Riverfront, Hiroshima Peace Memorial, floral tributes to the Gandhi statue, meetings with the Vice Governor and Chairman of the Assembly of Hiroshima, business lunch with the Hiroshima Japan-India Chapter and visit to the Hiroshima Institute of Technology. The team will also visit to the Mazda Motors Factory before returning to Hyderabad on April 23 morning.