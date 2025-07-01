CM Revanth expresses deep shock

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the massive fire accident at the Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district on Monday. The Chief Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to rescue the workers trapped in the incident. He also instruc ted that the injured be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

“My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. I have spoken with the district administration and urged them to take immediate rescue measures and provide necessary medical support,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’. The authorities have also been asked to take necessary arrangements to hand over the bodies to the victims’ families.