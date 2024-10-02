Live
- PM Modi to launch tribal village development initiative in Jharkhand today
- Woman surgeon becomes first DG of Armed Forces Medical Services
- CID to investigate actress Jethwani’s case
- Rajini undergoes heart procedure
- BIE to issue duplicate documents free of cost
- CM Naidu for Machilipatnam today
- Will lay down pan-India guidelines, says SC
- Ongole: Senior Citizen Clubs at village-level mooted
- Huge number of people still waiting for flood relief
CM Revanth greets women for Bathukamma
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the women community on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the women community on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival. He said that Bathukamma is a revered festival, as women adore nature and worship flowers. The CM wished that everyone celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety.
The Bathukamma festival is a testament to the unity of life by people who share their happiness and hardships with each other, the CM said, wishing everyone to celebrate the festival from 'Engilipula' to 'Saddula' with gusto. Revanth Reddy prayed to the "Gauramma" deity to bring light into the lives of people of the State and get rid of their hardships.
