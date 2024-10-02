CM Revanth greets women for Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the women community on the occasion of the Bathukamma festival. He said that Bathukamma is a revered festival, as women adore nature and worship flowers. The CM wished that everyone celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety.

The Bathukamma festival is a testament to the unity of life by people who share their happiness and hardships with each other, the CM said, wishing everyone to celebrate the festival from 'Engilipula' to 'Saddula' with gusto. Revanth Reddy prayed to the "Gauramma" deity to bring light into the lives of people of the State and get rid of their hardships.