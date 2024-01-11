CM Revanth invited for Int’l Kite and Sweet Festival

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism Jupalli Krishna Rao has invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the International Kite & Sweet Festival-2024, which is scheduled to be held at Parade Grounds,Secunderabad from January 13 to 15.

Jupalli Krishna Rao along with officials of the Tourism department called on the Chief Minister at Secretariat here on Wednesday and handed over the invitation card.

The State Tourism and Cultural department is conducting the International Kite and Sweet festival aimed at promoting Telangana culture, tradition and heritage and spreading unity among the people.

"About 10-15 lakh people are expected to attend the three-day festival. The international kite flyers from different countries and national kite club members will also be participating in three-day festival. The kites are designed in different models and they are also flown at night during the festival," the Minister said.

"Apart from these, national and international sweets will be made available in the stalls," he said.

The Minister further informed that the tourism department is setting up stalls of handicrafts and handlooms in addition to organising cultural programmes in the Kite Festival.