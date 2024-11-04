CM Revanth is talking like another Twitter bird, fumes DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D K Aruna alleged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is speaking like another Twitter bird.

On Sunday, the BJP MP reacted strongly to the CM's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the Congress government's failure to implement their electoral promises.

She said that the promises made by Congress have not been fulfilled in any of its ruling states. In Karnataka and Telangana, people believed and voted for the Congress. However, they are now feeling cheated. This she said was the reason for the Congress’ defeat in the recently concluded elections to the Hyarana State Assembly, as people did not trust the Congress party’s assurances.

DK Aruna recalled that the Chief Minister had promised to announce the implementation of the farm loan waiver on December 9. But “not even half of it has been completed after nine months in power.” She said that the Congress renamed the previous government’s Rythu Bandhu, and promised to provide Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 10,000. “Did farmers receive it so far?” she asked.

Similarly, she questioned the State government’s failure to implement loan waivers to tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 to farmer labourers, Rs 4,000 as unemployment allowance apart from the assurance to provide 2 lakh jobs, electric scooters for young women pursuing degree courses, Rs 1 lakh under Kalyana Lakshmi, enhanced pensions of Rs 4,000 per month among others.

Aruna alleged that all promises made by the Congress government are empty and fraudulent. “How does CM Revanth, who has failed to fulfill his promises, have the audacity to criticise Prime Minister Modi on Twitter?” she questioned.

The BJP MP said real estate has never declined so much in Hyderabad, regardless of who was in the government. However, the fear created in the name of HYDRA has let down the real estate in the city, she claimed.

“As if all this was not enough the Congress government in Telangana has come up with another empty promise to rejuvenate River Musi.

Earlier, the BRS regime under former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has looted the state in the name of Kaleswaram, Palamuru Rangareddy, and Mission Bhagiratha. Is CM Revanth's government planning to loot the state in the name of River Musi" she asked.