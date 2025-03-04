CM Revanth on hunt to pick winning horses for MLC polls

The MLA quota contenders

Addanki Dayakar

Shabbir Ali

T Jeevan Reddy

K Jana Reddy

T Jagga Reddy

Madhu Yashki Goud

Neelam Madhu

Hyderabad: With the deadline for filing nominations for five MLC seats under the MLA quota fast approaching, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has intensified efforts to finalise the Congress candidates. Currently in Delhi, Revanth Reddy is reportedly advocating for leaders such as Addanki Dayakar, Shabbir Ali, T Jeevan Reddy, K Jana Reddy, T Jagga Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, E Mallesham, Sunitha Mudiraj, and Neelam Madhu for the MLC posts under the MLA quota.

The Congress party is confident of securing four out of the five MLC seats based on its strength in the Assembly. However, AIMIM and CPI requested the ruling party for one seat each as they are considered friendly allies. CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao recently met TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, seeking two MLC seats for his party. Goud reportedly informed him that the final decision rests with the AICC.

Sources indicate that Congress is unlikely to cede any seats to the Left parties, given the number of its leaders awaiting MLC and other nominated posts since coming to power. The party’s stance regarding AIMIM’s request remains uncertain.

It is learned that the Chief Minister is particularly keen on nominating Shabbir Ali, as there is currently no minority leader in the state cabinet. Additionally, several BC leaders, including Madhu Yashki Goud and Neelam Madhu, are under serious consideration, given their strong reputation with the high command.

As the nomination deadline nears, all eyes are on the Congress leadership to see how it navigates these political demands and finalizes its list of candidates.