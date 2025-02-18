Live
- Djokovic claims majority of players feel 'favouritism' in Sinner's doping ban
- Bengaluru Announces ₹5,000 Fine for Non-Essential Water Use
- Barcelona back on top of La Liga after win over Rayo Vallecano
- Irrigation Ministers meet: K'taka to raise Mekedatu, Mahadayi issues, says Shivakumar
- Indian stocks could see revival soon, global factors are the key: Morgan Stanley
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
Just In
CM Revanth prods officials to curb illegal sand transportation
Hyderabad: Towards curbing illegal sand transportation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to undertake tough enforcement...
Hyderabad: Towards curbing illegal sand transportation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to undertake tough enforcement measures and begin crackdown on unauthorised activities.
During a review meeting on Monday, he instructed the district collectors and SPs to make concentrated efforts by conducting regular inspections at sand reaches as part of the crackdown on illegal sand transportation.
He also directed the vigilance teams to conduct raids while targeting the overloaded vehicles which could be conducting illegal operations. Stressing the importance of protecting the government’s revenue, the Chief Minister also pushed for decisive action against those who are taking advantage of the loopholes for smuggling sand.
The Principal Secretary, Mines & Geology, informed the media that during the period from February 1 to 12, a total of 111 vehicles were seized and Rs 14.28 lakhs fine was collected from the violators. As part of curbing the illegal sand transportation, the department will also be implementing IT solutions within next one month.