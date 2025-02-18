CM Revanth prods officials to curb illegal sand transportation

Hyderabad: Towards curbing illegal sand transportation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to undertake tough enforcement measures and begin crackdown on unauthorised activities.

During a review meeting on Monday, he instructed the district collectors and SPs to make concentrated efforts by conducting regular inspections at sand reaches as part of the crackdown on illegal sand transportation.

He also directed the vigilance teams to conduct raids while targeting the overloaded vehicles which could be conducting illegal operations. Stressing the importance of protecting the government’s revenue, the Chief Minister also pushed for decisive action against those who are taking advantage of the loopholes for smuggling sand.

The Principal Secretary, Mines & Geology, informed the media that during the period from February 1 to 12, a total of 111 vehicles were seized and Rs 14.28 lakhs fine was collected from the violators. As part of curbing the illegal sand transportation, the department will also be implementing IT solutions within next one month.