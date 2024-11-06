CM Revanth Reddy Announces Expansion of Integrated Residential Schools and Educational Reforms in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced the second phase of the state's prestigious Integrated Residential Schools project, which will be extended to additional constituencies. This initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen the education system across the state.

In a statement made earlier today, the Chief Minister revealed that the government is planning to launch a significant event on November 14, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru. The event will involve 15,000 students and will focus on key issues such as the enhancement of student diets, the introduction of cosmetic charges in government hostels, and the broader overhaul of the education system.

As part of his address, CM Revanth Reddy spoke about the recent visit of students from social welfare hostels and colleges in Khammam district, including those from the Vaira and Madhira constituencies. These students, who had come to express their gratitude, had the opportunity to interact directly with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the various changes being implemented in the education sector, including an increase in the allowances for student diets and other charges. He emphasized that the goal of these reforms is to provide high-quality education to all students in the state. He also pointed out that the government's move to increase charges was intended to improve the overall educational standards.

Among other developments, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the recruitment of 11,062 new teachers and the promotion of 21,000 existing educators. The government is also working towards completing the construction of Integrated Residential Schools by the upcoming academic year.

In a bid to enhance employability, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of both education and skills. He announced plans to transform the state's ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) into advanced vocational training centers and revealed the establishment of the Young India Skills University, which will provide specialized skill development programs to students and unemployed youth.

The Chief Minister also expressed the state's commitment to promoting sports and encouraging students to pursue athletic excellence. As part of this initiative, a Young India Sports University will be set up to train students aiming for the Olympics and other international competitions.

On the issue of social responsibility, CM Reddy stressed the importance of controlling substance abuse. He urged all citizens to see the fight against narcotics as a collective social responsibility, warning that addiction can ruin lives.

Finally, the Chief Minister stated that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders in the state's development. He urged them to be active contributors to the progress of Telangana.

The event saw the participation of several prominent leaders, including Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, MPs Porika Balaram Naik, Ramasahaya Raghurama Reddy, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, and MLA Kale Yadaya, among others.