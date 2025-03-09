CM Revanth Reddy Calls for United Effort to Secure 42% Reservations for Backward Classes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Backward Classes (BC) community to stand united against attempts to suppress their reservation rights. Addressing the 17th All India Padmashali and 8th Telangana Padmashali Mahasabha, he emphasised that Telangana has set a precedent by laying the foundation for 42% reservations for BCs in education, employment, and politics.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that caste-based enumeration and relaxation of the 50% reservation cap were essential for ensuring social justice. “Telangana is the first state to initiate this process in line with the demand to remove the upper limit on reservations,” he stated.

The Chief Minister defended his government’s decision to conduct a caste census within the first year of coming to power. “Some are deliberately criticising it without pointing out any actual flaws. Reservations will bring governance into the hands of BCs, which is why vested interests are trying to block them,” he remarked.

Government Support for Weavers and BC Empowerment

Revanth Reddy acknowledged the significant role of the Padmashali community in Telangana’s formation and reconstruction. He assured that his government would continue to support traditional professions, particularly weavers, on par with the agricultural sector.

In a major announcement, he stated that 65 lakh members of self-help groups across the state would receive two high-quality sarees annually, with the production responsibility entrusted to the Padmashali community. “We have cleared the pending dues for Bathukamma sarees, power bills, and insurance payments left unpaid by the previous government,” he added.

The CM also honoured the contributions of late Konda Laxman Bapuji, a prominent Telangana activist, by renaming the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology after him. He assured that the government would consider renaming the Asifabad Medical College in his memory.

Financial Support for Padmashalis in Maharashtra

Recognising the Padmashali community settled outside Telangana, Revanth Reddy announced a ₹1 crore grant for the construction of the Markandeya Bhavan in Solapur, Maharashtra, where many Padmashali families have established themselves. Similar initiatives would extend to other settlements in Bhiwandi and Worli.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Eravatri Anil, and several Padmashali leaders were present at the event, reinforcing the collective demand for 42% reservations and continued government support for BC welfare.