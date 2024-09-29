  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy condoles death of writer Vijayabharathi

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of noted writer B. Vijayabharathi.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the passing away of noted writer B. Vijayabharathi.

The CM remembered that Vijaya Bharati, also daughter of prominent writer Boyi Bhimanna, served as the Deputy Director of Telugu Academy and published the Ancient Sahitya Kosham and the Modern Sahitya Kosham.

Her services to the literature are commendable, the Chief Minister said expressing deep condolences to the grieving family members.

