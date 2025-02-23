CM Revanth Reddy Dedicates Golden Vimana Gopuram at Yadagirigutta Temple

Yadagirigutta witnessed a grand spiritual event as Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and Samprokshanam celebrations of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple's golden Vimana Gopuram. Following the rituals prescribed by Agama Shastra, the temple priests conducted the sacred consecration ceremony.

Under the direct supervision of Vanamamalai Mutt Peethadhipathi Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy, the Chief Minister unveiled the golden Vimana Gopuram amid traditional puja ceremonies. He also offered special prayers to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and later received blessings from the temple priests.

The grand event was attended by several dignitaries, including CM’s advisor Ven Narender Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLAs Beerla Ilayya and Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, senior officials from the Endowments Department, and other public representatives.