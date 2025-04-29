CM Revanth Reddy Directs Strict Arrangements for Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make strict arrangements for the Miss World 2025 competition, which will be held in Hyderabad starting on May 10, 2025. In a review meeting on April 29, CM Reddy discussed the preparations for the 72nd Miss World with officials at the Command Control Center.

He emphasized that arrangements should ensure no inconvenience for the guests. Security for the guests arriving at the airport, staying at hotels, and attending events should be strict. Additionally, special plans should be made for guests to visit historical landmarks and tourist sites in Telangana.

CM Reddy also suggested appointing special officers to oversee the programs in each department. He ordered that any pending beautification works in the city be finished quickly and that a complete plan be prepared for the Miss World 2025 events, from start to finish.



