CM Revanth Reddy Encourages Intermediate Students to Approach Exams with Confidence

Highlights
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended his best wishes to all students appearing for the Intermediate examinations, which commence across the state tomorrow.
In a message to the students, the Chief Minister urged them to approach their exams with confidence and a calm mindset, ensuring they do not succumb to pressure. He emphasised the importance of staying focused on their goals as they take another step towards a promising future.
Revanth Reddy’s words come as a reassurance to thousands of students preparing for these crucial examinations, highlighting the need for self-belief and perseverance in achieving academic success.
