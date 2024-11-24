Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences on the Demise of Former MLA Uke Abbayya
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the demise of tribal leader and former legislator Uke Abbayya. In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul’s peace and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
Remembering Abbayya’s contributions, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted his dedicated service to the people of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district during his tenure as a legislator. Abbayya represented the Burgampahad constituency once and the Illandu constituency twice in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, leaving a lasting legacy of public service.
The Chief Minister acknowledged Abbayya’s efforts in championing the rights and welfare of tribal communities and noted his unwavering commitment to social justice.