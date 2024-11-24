  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences on the Demise of Former MLA Uke Abbayya

CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences on the Demise of Former MLA Uke Abbayya
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the demise of tribal leader and former legislator Uke Abbayya.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the demise of tribal leader and former legislator Uke Abbayya. In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul’s peace and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Remembering Abbayya’s contributions, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted his dedicated service to the people of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district during his tenure as a legislator. Abbayya represented the Burgampahad constituency once and the Illandu constituency twice in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, leaving a lasting legacy of public service.

The Chief Minister acknowledged Abbayya’s efforts in championing the rights and welfare of tribal communities and noted his unwavering commitment to social justice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick