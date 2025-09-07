Live
- Meta hiring US-based contractors to build Hindi AI chatbots: Report
- Two killed after stabbing attack in Australia's Melbourne
- BRO restores road connectivity in rain-hit mountainous area of J&K’s Kathua
- PSG confirm Dembele, Doue set for spell on sideline with injuries
- The truth can’t be denied: BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Trump calling PM Modi great leader
- Typhoon Tapah triggers Level-IV warning in China's Hainan
- South Korea makes all-out efforts to supply water to drought-hit region
- If country runs on Rahul Gandhi’s directions, it will collapse: Giriraj Singh
- Sikkim CM extends wishes to people on auspicious 'Pang Lhabasol' festival
- CM Revanth Reddy expresses delight over peaceful Ganesh immersions, lauds officials
CM Revanth Reddy expresses delight over peaceful Ganesh immersions, lauds officials
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conclusion of the Vinayaka immersion celebrations held in Hyderabad and across Telangana.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conclusion of the Vinayaka immersion celebrations held in Hyderabad and across Telangana. In a statement released by his office, the Chief Minister praised the devotion of devotees who worshipped Lord Ganesha for nine days before bidding him a grand farewell.
Revanth Reddy extended his congratulations to the police, municipal, revenue, electricity, transport, and Panchayat Raj departments, as well as festival committee members, mandapam organisers, crane operators, and all devotees who worked diligently to ensure the Ganesh Shobha Yatra proceeded without any incidents over the nine-day period.
He particularly acknowledged the efforts of those involved in facilitating the smooth and timely immersion of countless Ganesh idols in Hyderabad, including at notable locations such as Tank Bund.