CM Revanth Reddy Extends Christmas Greetings to Christian Community

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt Christmas wishes to the Christian community, emphasizing the universal relevance of Jesus Christ's teachings. In his message, he described Christ’s teachings as a guiding light for humanity, stressing that the essence of all religions is rooted in humanity.

"The path chosen by Jesus Christ serves as a beacon for all. His teachings of love, tolerance, peace, and service to others are ideals that inspire us all," the Chief Minister stated. He urged everyone to embody these virtues in their lives and foster harmony within society.

Revanth Reddy also called upon the people of Telangana to celebrate Christmas with joy and unity across the state, reflecting the spirit of the festive season. His message resonated with the themes of compassion and togetherness, encouraging citizens to follow the values preached by the messenger of peace.

The Christmas celebrations in Telangana are expected to bring communities together, highlighting the state's commitment to cultural inclusivity and mutual respect.