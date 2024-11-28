CM Revanth Reddy Honors Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on His Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary, remembering him as a trailblazer in social reform and an icon of Bahujan empowerment.

Chief Minister lauded Phule’s relentless fight against caste discrimination and his pioneering efforts toward uplifting women. “Mahatma Phule is a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for generations. His work continues to guide us in creating a more just and equitable society,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also emphasized how the Telangana government draws inspiration from Phule’s ideals, implementing welfare programs that promote equality and inclusion. “By following the path shown by Mahatma Phule, we are striving to address social inequalities and build a better future for all,” he added.

Phule’s legacy as a champion of education and social justice was highlighted during the tribute, reminding everyone of his invaluable contributions to Indian society. The occasion served as a poignant moment to reflect on his vision of a society free from discrimination and injustice.