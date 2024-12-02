Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Coca-Cola Greenfield Plant Today
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurates the new Coca-Cola Greenfield Plant today at the Band Timmapur Food Park.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurates the new Coca-Cola Greenfield Plant today at the Band Timmapur Food Park. The plant, set up by Hindustan Beverages, produces popular drinks like Coca-Cola and Thums Up. With an investment of ₹1,000 crore, the facility significantly boosts production capabilities in the region.
The inauguration ceremony is set for 12 PM, with CM Revanth Reddy joined by Minister Sridhar Babu. The new plant creates employment opportunities for around 400 individuals, providing a boost to the local economy. Authorities have made all necessary arrangements for the CM's visit.
Review of New Osmania Hospital Construction
Along with the plant inauguration, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducts a review of the plans for the new Osmania Hospital, which is to be built at the Goshamahal Stadium. The Telangana government has approved the construction, and the CM gives specific instructions regarding the hospital's infrastructure and planning.
He explains the need for immediate surveys and detailed plans for managing essential services like drinking water, electricity, and sewage. CM Revanth Reddy appoints Dan Kishore as the nodal officer to coordinate between all departments involved in the hospital's construction. He urges officials to ensure the hospital is equipped with all necessary facilities to provide high-quality medical care to the public.