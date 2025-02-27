Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates HCL Tech KRC Campus in Madhapur
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy participated in the inauguration of the HCL Tech KRC Campus at KRC Commerzone, Madhapur. The event marked a significant step in the state’s efforts to strengthen its position as a leading hub for the IT sector.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted Telangana’s commitment to fostering technological advancements and attracting major investments. He lauded HCL Technologies for expanding its presence in Hyderabad and contributing to employment opportunities in the region.
The newly inaugurated campus is expected to boost innovation and digital transformation while providing a world-class work environment for IT professionals. With Hyderabad continuing to emerge as a preferred destination for global tech firms, the state government reaffirmed its support for initiatives that drive economic growth and technological excellence.