CM Revanth Reddy Inspects Flood-Hit Areas and Promises Support

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally visited areas severely affected by heavy rains over the last three days, meeting with flood victims and assuring them of full government support. Emphasising the need for prompt relief efforts, he directed officials to avoid any negligence in the relief operations and made it clear that the government would not hesitate to spend whatever is necessary to assist those affected.

During his visit, the Chief Minister conducted a high-level review meeting at the Command Control Center in Hyderabad, issuing multiple directives before heading out to tour the flood-affected regions in the unified Nalgonda and Khammam districts. He was accompanied by his fellow ministers, inspecting the damage caused by the floods and providing necessary instructions to the administration for relief efforts.

At a review meeting held at the Khammam Collectorate, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, public representatives, and other senior officials, the Chief Minister laid out a clear roadmap for the actions to be taken.

Despite the relentless efforts to save lives and property, he expressed his sorrow over the loss of 16 lives and significant damage to property and crops across thousands of acres. He stressed the need for continuous work, which had already helped mitigate the damage to some extent.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation package for those affected by the floods: ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased, ₹50,000 for each cow that perished, ₹5,000 for each goat or sheep lost, and ₹10,000 per acre for farmers whose crops were destroyed.

Revanth Reddy informed the public that he had briefed the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the current situation, requesting immediate assistance for disaster relief. He asked for an initial aid of ₹5,438 crore from the central government and urged the Prime Minister to personally assess the damage.

Acknowledging the vast devastation, the Chief Minister stated that no amount of assistance would be enough for the affected people who had lost everything and were left with just the clothes on their backs. He noted that in Khammam alone, the state government had set up 34 camps providing shelter to 7,467 people from 2,119 families.

He praised former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for donating ₹5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, emphasising the importance of support during such challenging times.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered the district administration to work tirelessly over the next five days, focusing on rescue, repair, restoration, and reporting, and stressed that all officials must remain vigilant and committed to the relief efforts. Understanding the anger and grief of the people in these difficult times, he assured the victims that he would stay overnight in the affected areas and continue to be among the people to provide the necessary support and reassurance.