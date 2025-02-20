Live
- ‘Odela 2’teaser unveiled at Kumbh
- Coffee Prices in Bengaluru Set to Increase Due to Costlier Beans
- Govt Issues Advisory to OTTs, Mandates Ethical Content Standards
- Champions Trophy: Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets
- Jharkhand's 10th board science paper leaked, exam to be cancelled
- Manipur Governor Issues 7-Day Amnesty For Surrender Of Illegal Weapons
- Indian Navy To Strengthen Fleet With Advanced Indigenous Stealth Frigates
- Man Arrested for Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl at Bengaluru Madrassa
- AI-powered legal research to enhance compliance with up-to-date regulatory information
- CM Revanth Reddy Invited to Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple’s Golden Vimana Gopuram Consecration
Just In
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been invited to participate in the grand consecration ceremony (Maha Kumbhabhishekam Samprokshana Mahotsavam) of the Golden Vimana Gopuram at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.
A delegation, including Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Government Whip Beerla Ayyanna Goud, Endowments Department Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, temple EO, and priests, met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence. They formally invited him to attend the prestigious event scheduled for October 23.
The Golden Vimana Gopuram is a significant spiritual and architectural addition to the revered temple, and the event is expected to attract a large number of devotees and dignitaries.