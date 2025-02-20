CM Revanth Reddy Invited to Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple’s Golden Vimana Gopuram Consecration

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been invited to participate in the grand consecration ceremony (Maha Kumbhabhishekam Samprokshana Mahotsavam) of the Golden Vimana Gopuram at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

A delegation, including Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Government Whip Beerla Ayyanna Goud, Endowments Department Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, temple EO, and priests, met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence. They formally invited him to attend the prestigious event scheduled for October 23.

The Golden Vimana Gopuram is a significant spiritual and architectural addition to the revered temple, and the event is expected to attract a large number of devotees and dignitaries.