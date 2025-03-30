CM Revanth Reddy launches Fine Rice Scheme for the poor in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a new initiative to provide fine rice to economically disadvantaged families across the state. Under this scheme, every ration cardholder will receive six kilograms of fine rice per person.

Describing the programme as one that ensures food security for the poor, the Chief Minister stated, “This is a scheme that fills the stomachs of the underprivileged. What was once considered a luxury for the wealthy will now be accessible to the common people.”

The distribution will take place statewide, benefiting all eligible citizens. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of food available to lower-income groups, reinforcing the government’s commitment to social welfare.

CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted Telangana’s history of social justice struggles, positioning this programme as part of a broader effort to improve the lives of the underprivileged. The scheme has been met with positive responses, with many seeing it as a significant step towards addressing food insecurity in the state.