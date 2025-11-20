CM Revanth Reddy meets Analog AI CEO, seeks AI solutions for Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met with Alex Kiptman, the CEO of an Analog AI company, to explore innovative AI technologies aimed at addressing the city's traffic congestion and flood management challenges.

During their discussions, Kiptman presented details on several cutting-edge projects, including Future City, AI City, and initiatives focused on the Musi River.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Kiptman to attend the upcoming Global Summit scheduled for 8th and 9th December, where further collaboration on these transformative projects may be discussed.