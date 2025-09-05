CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh

In a vibrant celebration of culture and tradition, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Khairatabad Vinayaka on Friday to perform special pujas for Bojja Ganapayya, ahead of the immersion of the Khairatabad Maha Ganapati scheduled for Saturday. During his visit, the Chief Minister commended the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsava Committee for their dedication to the festival, which has now been celebrated for 71 years.

"The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsava began with a single step 71 years ago, and it has grown into a celebration that resonates across the nation," he remarked. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the festival committee for organising this event with such prestige, despite numerous challenges and losses."

He highlighted the government's commitment to the festival by stating, "We are providing free electricity to Ganesh mandapams, a unique initiative in the country, and we have ensured the festivals take place without any untoward incidents." The Chief Minister also assured that all necessary arrangements for the immersion of Maha Ganapati have been completed. He praised Hyderabad as a shining example of religious harmony and noted that the Khairatabad Ganesh festival has significantly contributed to the positive reputation of Telangana.

In a related meeting on the same day, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held discussions with a delegation from Germany's Bebig Medical Company, led by Chairman and CEO George Chan. The company expressed interest in establishing a medical equipment manufacturing unit in Telangana. Revanth Reddy assured them of the government's full support and instructed officials to research suitable locations and address any pertinent issues. Additionally, he encouraged the company representatives to consider setting up radiation centres for cancer treatment within government hospitals alongside their medical equipment operations