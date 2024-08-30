Live
CM Revanth Reddy Receives Blessings from Vemulawada Temple Priests
The priests of the Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple extended their blessings to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in recognition of his allocation of ₹50 crore for the development of the temple.
Hyderabad: The priests of the Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple extended their blessings to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in recognition of his allocation of ₹50 crore for the development of the temple. The temple’s authorities, including whip Adi Srinivas, temple priests, and officials, met with the Chief Minister at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat to express their gratitude for the funds.
During the meeting, the delegation discussed the expansion plans for the Rajanna temple, noting that approval from the Sringeri Peetham is necessary for the proposed model and plans. Responding promptly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the officials to secure the required permissions and initiate the related development works without delay.
The delegation that met with the Chief Minister included Vemulawada Rajanna Temple EO Vinod, architect Vallinayagam, EE Rajesh, DEE Raghunandan, and the temple's chief priest, Umesh Sharma, among other prominent figures.