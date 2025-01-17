CM Revanth Reddy Seeks Central Support to Transition Hyderabad's Public Transport to Electric Model

In a bid to combat pollution and promote sustainable transport, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Kumaraswamy, to extend support for converting 100% of Hyderabad's public buses to electric models. The CM met the Union Minister at his office in Delhi to discuss this critical initiative.

CM Revanth Reddy reminded the Union Minister about the state's proposal under the PM E-Drive

scheme to allocate electric buses to Telangana through the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model. He emphasized retrofitting existing diesel buses with electric kits to transform them into eco-friendly vehicles, presenting this as a cost-effective and sustainable solution.

The CM requested the allocation of 2,800 electric buses for Hyderabad, incorporating both GCC and retrofitting models.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during the meeting were several prominent officials and ministers, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MPs Porika Balram Naik and K. Raghuveer Reddy, Principal Secretary to CM V. Sheshadri, Special Chief Secretary for R&B Vikas Raj, Infrastructure Advisor Srinivas Raju, and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan, Gaurav Uppal.

This initiative reflects Telangana's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and establishing Hyderabad as a model city for clean and green transportation. Further discussions and approvals from the central government are awaited.