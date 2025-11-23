CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Sathya Sai Baba Jayanti Celebrations in Puttaparthi

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to travel to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning to partake in the Sathya Sai Baba Jayanti celebrations at the Saikulvanth Hall. Following the event, he will visit Future City in the afternoon to inspect preparations for the upcoming Global Summit-2025, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City from December 8 to 11.

In anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit, officials are implementing stringent security measures. Rangareddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, along with Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu and other senior officials, conducted inspections on the arrangements on Saturday. With around 1,300 representatives from distinguished organisations across India and abroad expected at the conference, extensive preparations are underway, including the levelling of nearly 300 acres in the Mirkhanpet revenue area.

Additionally, in connection with his district tour, CM Revanth is scheduled to visit Makthal in Narayanpet district on December 1. Minister Vakiti Srihari announced that on this day, the Chief Minister will arrive at Katrevpalli Road directly from the helipad near Golapalli. He will present cheques to landless residents of Narayanpet, Makthal, and Kodangal lift irrigation schemes, and will lay the foundation stone for the Young India Integrated School, which is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 200 crore on the outskirts of Golapalli. The visit will conclude with a public meeting.