  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy to Review Commercial Taxes Department Today

CM Revanth Reddy to Review Commercial Taxes Department Today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the Commercial Taxes Department today. The meeting is set...

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the Commercial Taxes Department today. The meeting is set to take place at 4 PM, where officials are expected to discuss key issues related to tax collection, revenue generation, and policy implementation.

The review comes as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the state’s financial system and ensure transparency in tax administration. Further updates on the discussions and decisions taken during the meeting are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick