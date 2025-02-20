Live
- Indian Institute of Science inks deal for research on AI for eyecare
- Telangana Assembly Special Sessions from March 1, Focus on SC Categorization and BC Reservations
- CSRK Prasad takes charge as V-C of JNTU-K
- KIMS hands over CCTV surveillance unit to police
- Appoint Dalit MLA as Leader of Opposition: Maliwal to Kejriwal
- German delegation praises natural farming practices
- Gopi T, Ashwini return to New Delhi Marathon
- 1 km boating facility in Kadiyapulanka on cards
- Pay attention to law and order: Sisodia asks BJP
- Former CM KCR to Hold Meeting with BRS Leaders Today
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy to Review Commercial Taxes Department Today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the Commercial Taxes Department today. The meeting is set...
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the Commercial Taxes Department today. The meeting is set to take place at 4 PM, where officials are expected to discuss key issues related to tax collection, revenue generation, and policy implementation.
The review comes as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the state’s financial system and ensure transparency in tax administration. Further updates on the discussions and decisions taken during the meeting are awaited.
Next Story