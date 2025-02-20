CM Revanth Reddy to Review Commercial Taxes Department Today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to hold a review meeting on the Commercial Taxes Department today. The meeting is set to take place at 4 PM, where officials are expected to discuss key issues related to tax collection, revenue generation, and policy implementation.

The review comes as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the state’s financial system and ensure transparency in tax administration. Further updates on the discussions and decisions taken during the meeting are awaited.