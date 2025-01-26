CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Kodangal Today, Launch Schemes in Kosgi Mandal

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit Kodangal today, where he will engage in several developmental activities. As part of his tour, the CM will inaugurate various government schemes in Chandravancha village, located in Kosgi Mandal.

This visit is seen a step to boosting local infrastructure and implementing welfare initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in the region. The Chief Minister is expected to address the public and outline the government’s efforts to ensure inclusive growth in rural areas.

CM Revanth Reddy's visit to Kodangal addresses local concerns and strengthening governance at the grassroots level. The programs to be inaugurated today reflect the state’s focus on enhancing public welfare and fostering rural development.