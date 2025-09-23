Live
CM Revanth Reddy to visit Medaram for temple development review today
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Medaram today to review the development works at the revered Sri Sammakka and Saralamma goddess temples. The Chief Minister's visit aims to ensure that the enhancements follow tribal traditions and beliefs while preparing for the upcoming Mahajatara festival.
Arriving by helicopter at noon, CM Reddy will be accompanied by several ministers. His visit will commence with a review of the expansion works at the Ammavari Gadde, where he will consult with local priests. Following this, he will pay his respects to the Ammavars before convening a meeting with officials to discuss the comprehensive development plans for Medaram, including the digital strategy for the temple's modernization. The government is committed to elevating Medaram to an internationally recognised pilgrimage site, all while honouring the region's rich tribal culture.
After the review meeting, CM Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the development initiatives. He will conclude his visit by addressing a public meeting in the locality before departing for Hyderabad at 2:30 PM. In anticipation of the Chief Minister’s visit, local police have ensured stringent security measures are in place to prevent any incidents.