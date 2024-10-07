CM Revanth Reddy Urges Amit Shah for Swift Release of Rs. 11,713 Crore to Rebuild Telangana After Devastating Floods

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the immediate release of ₹11,713.49 crore for the restoration and repair of infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rains in the state. The Chief Minister met the Union Minister in Delhi on Monday. He informed Shah that the heavy rains, which occurred from August 31 to September 8, severely affected Telangana, claiming 37 lives, with over a lakh livestock and other animals also lost. Additionally, crops spread over 4.15 lakh acres, along with roads, culverts, causeways, tanks, ponds, and canals, were damaged. The CM shared these details with the Union Minister and explained that the state has already initiated restoration and repair works.



The CM reminded Amit Shah that he had previously written a letter on September 2 requesting ₹5,438 crore for these works. He also informed the Union Minister that a central team visited the state and submitted a report on September 30, estimating a damage of ₹11,713 crore. The Chief Minister highlighted that the funds currently available are insufficient to address the damages and urged for the immediate release of these funds. CM Revanth Reddy also pointed out that the Central Government has released ₹416.80 crore under the first and second installments of SDRF for Telangana for the financial year 2024-25. He requested that the funds for restoration works not be tied to SDRF allocations and assured that SDRF funds for this fiscal year would be fully utilized.

Reinstatement of three districts in the LWE list

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reinstate Adilabad, Mancherial, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts under the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas. Given that Telangana shares borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh—states impacted by LWE—the CM stressed the need for enhanced focus on state security. He requested the establishment of CRPF JTF camps in Kondavai village of Charla Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and Alubaka village in Venkatapuram Mandal, Mulugu district. The Chief Minister also sought the release of ₹18.31 crore, which has been pending for four years as the central share of SPO payments, and requested the relaxation of norms to accommodate 1,065 personnel in the SPO force.

The CM further requested the strengthening of police stations in border areas, including Peruru, Mulugu, Kannaigudem, Palimela, Mahamutharam, and Kataram police stations in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. He informed the Union Minister that newly recruited police personnel in the state were being trained in anti-extremist tactics (AET) through the Greyhounds, and an additional budget of ₹25.59 crore was required for this type of training for 2024-25.

Bifurcation-related issues

CM Revanth Reddy urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve pending issues related to the state's bifurcation. He requested efforts to amicably resolve the disputes over government buildings and corporations listed under Schedule 9 (as per Sections 53, 68, and 71 of the law) and the institutional disputes under Schedule 10 (as per Section 75). The CM also asked for protection of Telangana's rights concerning assets and institutions not explicitly mentioned in the bifurcation law but claimed by Andhra Pradesh.

On IPS officers

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to allot an additional 29 IPS posts to Telangana. He pointed out that during the state's bifurcation, only 76 IPS officers were allocated to Telangana. He urged a review of the IPS cadre as soon as possible. Nalgonda MP Raghavireddy, Telangana Government Special Representative in Delhi A.P. Jitender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Seshadri, and DGP Jitender were present at the meeting.