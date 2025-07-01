CM Revanth Reddy visits Pashamylaram blast site, orders comprehensive probe

In a heart-wrenching incident, the death toll from the recent blast at the Sigachi industry in Pashamilaram, Sangareddy district, has risen to 45. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site this morning to oversee rescue operations and assess the situation.

Arriving from his Jubilee Hills residence, the Chief Minister conducted a thorough inspection of the accident site and held discussions with officials regarding the circumstances surrounding the explosion. He expressed significant concern over whether the Sigachi industry adhered to safety regulations and inquired about the inspection protocols in place.

CM Reddy has ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact causes of the incident and has insisted that experts be involved in the analysis. He also sought clarity on whether the industry management had provided an adequate response to the tragedy, requesting a detailed report on the accident.

During his visit, CM Reddy emphasised the importance of implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future, instructing officials to prepare accurate facts rather than speculative answers. Accompanying him were Ministers Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Vivek, and Ponguleti Srinivas, who also inspected the site.

Meanwhile, ongoing rescue operations have revealed that 143 people were working at the facility at the time of the explosion. While 34 individuals sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, search efforts are continuing under the debris, with reports indicating that approximately 29 bodies are in a condition that makes identification challenging. So far, six bodies have been positively identified, but 17 individuals are still unaccounted for. Fortunately, 57 people escaped the disaster without injury.

In a show of empathy, CM Revanth Reddy plans to visit the victims receiving treatment in local hospitals later today. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for the death toll to rise as rescue workers continue their efforts.