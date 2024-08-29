CM Revanth Reddy Warns Against Corruption Following Complaints of Intimidation in the Name of HYDRA

Live
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded to allegations of intimidation under the guise of HYDRA, stating that his attention was drawn to instances where some officials have been demanding bribes. The Chief Minister warned that strict action would be taken against corrupt officials and emphasized that there would be no leniency for those involved in such practices.
CM Revanth Reddy instructed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance departments to focus on identifying and taking action against corrupt officials. He stressed the need for accountability and transparency within the administration, asserting that the government is committed to rooting out corruption and ensuring that all officials adhere to ethical standards.
The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing concerns about corruption in the administration, and his strong stance signals the government's commitment to maintaining integrity and trust in public service.